Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

