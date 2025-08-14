Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,289,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $5,205,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 176,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,093,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group cut their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

