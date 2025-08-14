Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 3,876.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. LBP AM SA grew its position in Trade Desk by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 166,332 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

