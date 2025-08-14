NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.56. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

