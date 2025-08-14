NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.56. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

