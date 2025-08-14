Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $698.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

