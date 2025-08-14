Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,545,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,251 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,689,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,362 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,790,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

