OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the company's stock after selling 715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in OneStream were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OneStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in OneStream by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in OneStream by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OneStream by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in OneStream by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 290,112 shares during the last quarter.

In other OneStream news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,199,454.56. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Anthony Shea sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $279,843.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,188.42. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,973 shares of company stock worth $5,300,358. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on OneStream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.81.

Shares of OS stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 45.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

