PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 292 Shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 119.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 112,655.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. Ingevity Corporation has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $55.89.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

