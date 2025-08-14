PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

