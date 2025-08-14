PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,831 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GFL Environmental by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,618 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,411,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,713,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,203,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,702,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 19.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,330,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after acquiring an additional 212,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,018,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFL. National Bank Financial raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NYSE GFL opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

