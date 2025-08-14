PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,966 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 482.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 546,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 452,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 82,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

