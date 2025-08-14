PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 105,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

