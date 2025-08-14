PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Geo Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 388,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Geo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Geo Group stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. Geo Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GEO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jones Trading lowered their target price on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

