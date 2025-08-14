Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSNY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNY opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

