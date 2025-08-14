Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 447.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 14,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFS

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:PFS opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $22.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.