RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,140. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,590. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,558 shares of company stock worth $6,314,145 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

