ReShape Lifesciences Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, August 18th (NASDAQ:RSLS)

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 15th.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RSLS opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $303.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.16.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The medical device company reported $18.98 earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 251.90% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ReShape Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

