Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,612,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Revolution Medicines worth $587,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 349.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.