Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,710,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 326,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ryder System worth $677,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Ryder System stock opened at $183.60 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.54 and a 12 month high of $184.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

In other news, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,088.07. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,177.14. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,582 shares of company stock worth $8,158,745 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

