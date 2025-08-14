Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after buying an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 712,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,477,000 after acquiring an additional 580,123 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,398,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 379,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,032 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.46. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $144.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

