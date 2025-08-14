SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of SentinelOne worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 306,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,621.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $202,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,900,948.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

