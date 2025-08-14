SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $26.46 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). The business had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.