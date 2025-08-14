Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

