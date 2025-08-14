Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after buying an additional 121,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,658,000 after buying an additional 728,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Teradata Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

