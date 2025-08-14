Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,778 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,335,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 197,885.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,055,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044,407 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,450 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,737,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,688 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,001 shares of company stock worth $996,958. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

