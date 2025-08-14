The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,383 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $6.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 988.0%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

