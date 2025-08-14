TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $80,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TopBuild by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in TopBuild by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $269,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.67.

NYSE:BLD opened at $443.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $445.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total transaction of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,041.98. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

