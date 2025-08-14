Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 532,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $101,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

