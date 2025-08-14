UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 770,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $82,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $106.28 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.43.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.