Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,299,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,698,000 after acquiring an additional 337,717 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,945,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,587 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,897,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,971,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 421,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

