US Bancorp DE Has $335,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Crown were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 55.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 210,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Crown by 322.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 151.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCK opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

