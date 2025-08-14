US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.1%

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

