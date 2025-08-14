US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,247 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in BCE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

BCE stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.62. BCE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 565.0%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 437.93%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

