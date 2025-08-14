Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 302,864 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of GitLab worth $631,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $3,392,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in GitLab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GitLab by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,255. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,974,730 over the last three months. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 415.30 and a beta of 0.73. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

