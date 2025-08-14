Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 9,119,308 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $660,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 95,314 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 175,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

