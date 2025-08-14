Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,922,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dutch Bros worth $612,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,970,654.66. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.