Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $676,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,730.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $132.83 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

