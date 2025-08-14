Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,422,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Mattel worth $629,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Mattel by 995.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mattel by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mattel by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Mattel by 93.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 10,226.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Up 1.8%

MAT stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

