Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,647,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 220,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $641,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AM. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.97. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

