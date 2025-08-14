Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Unity Software worth $645,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 116.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 72.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Unity Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 261,473 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $6,719,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,489,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,471,746.10. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $6,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,287,072.94. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,724 shares of company stock worth $31,284,962. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.