Vanguard Group Inc. Has $597.17 Million Position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of MKS worth $597,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MKS alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in MKS by 52.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,466,000 after buying an additional 494,207 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MKS by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after buying an additional 300,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,312,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in MKS by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after buying an additional 225,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MKS in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MKS Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MKSI opened at $104.36 on Thursday. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. MKS’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,490.20. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.