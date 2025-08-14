Vanguard Group Inc. Has $639.85 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cirrus Logic worth $639,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 124.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $110.66 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

