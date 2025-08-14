Vanguard Group Inc. Has $644.21 Million Holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,442,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Rambus worth $644,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,260.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,221.84. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,825. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $939,567. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rambus

Rambus Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RMBS opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.