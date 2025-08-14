Vanguard Group Inc. Has $656.14 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,177,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $656,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,436.38. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $194.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.26. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

