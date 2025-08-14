Vanguard Group Inc. Has $671.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,625,284 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $671,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

