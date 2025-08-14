Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,604,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of TG Therapeutics worth $615,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,463.04. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.95. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

