Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $605,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 170.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 2,491 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,375. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,049 shares of company stock worth $8,713,391 in the last ninety days. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DLB opened at $73.71 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.24 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

