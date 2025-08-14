Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 155,204 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,952,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $618,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after buying an additional 730,408 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,214,000 after acquiring an additional 473,909 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31,181.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,970,000 after acquiring an additional 268,785 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 273.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 293,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 214,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,435,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

