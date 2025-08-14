Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 30,824 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,685,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vail Resorts worth $589,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:MTN opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.88.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

